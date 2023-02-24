Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Finnish President to visit Kazakhstan

    24 February 2023, 13:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with Ville Skinnari, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland, who is also the Co-Chairperson of the Kazakhstan-Finland Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press office.

    Welcoming the guest, the President noted the importance of Finnish delegation’s visit to Kazakhstan as an additional impulse to strengthening the bilateral ties and expanding the cooperation.

    In 30 years of development of the two countries’ relations, Finland has become Kazakhstan’s second largest investor among the Northern European countries. Kazakhstan accounts for 90 per cent of Finland’s trade with Central Asian states.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of the two states’ partnership in trade-economic, transport-logistics, and education sectors. He expressed readiness to provide a comprehensive support to Finnish entrepreneurs to stimulate them to invest in Kazakhstan.

    For his part, Ville Skinnari thanked the Kazakh leader for a warm welcome having noted a huge potential for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

    According to him, the Finnish delegation includes the representatives of 15 large companies such as Nurminen Logistics Plc, Nokia, EastCham Finland, Business Finland, Lamor, Wärtsilä Finland, PayIQ, EPSE and others. The upcoming meetings are expected to focus on strengthening the trade-economic ties.

    Besides, the Finnish side plans to open a visa hub at the Embassy of Finland in Astana which will offer services to the nationals of the Central Asian countries.

    The parties also exchanged views on the relevant issues of the international and regional agendas.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his best wishes to the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö and invited him to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Politics Kazakhstan-Finland
