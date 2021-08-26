Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan

    26 August 2021, 22:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the telephone conversation the sides discussed the current state and prospects of strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

    Having highly appreciated the state of bilateral relations, the President of Kazakhstan pointed out the need to give it an additional impulse. In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud expressed full support to the initiative on the establishment of «Kazakhstan-Saudi Arabia» Coordination Council aimed at the joint implementation of new projects to expand interaction between the two nations.

    The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia stressed that Riyadh sees big potential in stepping up investment to Kazakhstan’s market.

    The Head of State, in turn, invited Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to pay a visit to Kazakhstan in order to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

    The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia accepted the invitation timeframe of which will be agreed via diplomatic channels.

    The sides also paid utmost attention to the situation in Afghanistan and its potential negative impact on the regional security. Having expressed their concern over the destabilization in that country, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud expressed hope the situation will be settled peacefully.


