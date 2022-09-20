Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited to take part in Davos Forum
20 September 2022, 07:55

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited to take part in Davos Forum

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab, the Akorda press service reports.

The sides discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Economic Forum and shared views on present challenges and trends.

The Kazakh President noted fruitful cooperation between the Forum and Astana International Financial Centre.

Klaus Schwab invited the Head of State to take part in the World Economic Forum in Davos slated for next January. He highly apricated the country’s political and economic reforms under the chairmanship of the President.



Photo: akorda.kz


