Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspects secondary school in Nur-Sultan

    1 November 2019, 14:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited secondary school #23 in Nur-Sultan, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Mayor of the capital city, Altai Kulginov, reported the President on the fulfillment of his instructions set at the meeting on the development of Nur-Sultan. Six new schools for 5,000 pupils were put into operation this year. 12 schools for 9,000 schoolchildren will be built in 2020.

    Besides, the President got familiarized with the progress of the development of 16 residential areas on the outskirts, home to 25% of the capital population. He also added that 10-12 new schools will be built annually to cope with three-shift schooling.

    As stated there, construction of four sports facilities started pursuant to the President’s task.

    The Head of State surveyed classes at secondary school #23, met with teaching staff and pupils. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to build as soon as possible a new school in that district.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    5 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped