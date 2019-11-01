Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspects secondary school in Nur-Sultan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 November 2019, 14:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited secondary school #23 in Nur-Sultan, the Akorda press service reports.

The Mayor of the capital city, Altai Kulginov, reported the President on the fulfillment of his instructions set at the meeting on the development of Nur-Sultan. Six new schools for 5,000 pupils were put into operation this year. 12 schools for 9,000 schoolchildren will be built in 2020.

photo

Besides, the President got familiarized with the progress of the development of 16 residential areas on the outskirts, home to 25% of the capital population. He also added that 10-12 new schools will be built annually to cope with three-shift schooling.

As stated there, construction of four sports facilities started pursuant to the President’s task.

The Head of State surveyed classes at secondary school #23, met with teaching staff and pupils. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to build as soon as possible a new school in that district.

photo

photo

photo

photo

