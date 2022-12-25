Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ilham Aliyev talk over phone

25 December 2022, 12:41
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ilham Aliyev talk over phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his birthday and wished him well-being and success.

The sides pointed out dynamic development of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership. The two leaders highly appreciated the implementation of the agreements aimed at the deepening of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian interaction.

