Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

20 January 2023, 15:07
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

During the telephone conversation the sides discussed the topical issues of Kazakhstan-Russia strategic partnership. The sides also reiterated the importance of further developing ties in trade and economic, energy and other spheres.

Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi


Related news
Kazakh President charged to investigate crimes against journalists
AD Ports Group partners with Kazakh National Oil Company, Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development
President signs decree to dissolve Majilis
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh President charged to investigate crimes against journalists
AD Ports Group partners with Kazakh National Oil Company, Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development
Tokayev thanks Majilis deputies as country to elect deputies of parliament’s lower chamber this March
Tokayev meets NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev
President Tokayev meets with Kazpost Chairwoman Assel Zhanassova
Presidential statement on holding early elections to Majilis and maslikhats
Kazakhstan to hold early Majilis elections Mar 19
Kazakh President holds consultations with Speakers and PM
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh First Deputy PM Roman Sklyar, Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller meet
2 National Assembly of Serbia discussed potential of comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan
3 FIDE praises Kazakhstan for holding World Blitz Chess Championship 2022
4 Presidential statement on holding early elections to Majilis and maslikhats
5 Powers of maslikhats of all levels terminated by President’s decree

News