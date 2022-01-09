Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds phone conversation with Vladimir Putin

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 January 2022, 09:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the Russian leader for support in sending joint CSTO peacekeeping contingent to the country to restore constitutional order and law.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Vladimir Putin the situation in the country is stabilizing. However, the hotbeds of terrorist attacks persist and Kazakhstan will continue to fight terrorism vehemently.

President Tokayev also suggested holding a video conference of the CSTO Collective Security Council. The dates will be agreed upon through the diplomatic channels.


Kazakhstan and Russia   CSTO   Akorda presidential residence   2022 state of emergency  
