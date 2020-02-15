Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meetings with heads of WHO, ICRC

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 February 2020, 17:45
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meetings with heads of WHO, ICRC

MUNICH. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer on the sidelines of the 56th Munich Security Conference, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the sides discussed the relevant issues of interaction between Kazakhstan and the WHO, including the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed what measures Kazakhstan had taken so far to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The WHO Director-General, in turn, briefed President Tokayev on the current situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak in the world.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Peter Maurer touched upon prospects for development of ties between Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The sides went on to exchange views on the issues of international agenda of mutual interest.

President Tokayev also expressed his gratitude to the ICRC for highly appreciating the Jusan and Rusafa humanitarian operations carried out by Kazakhstan.

In turn, Peter Maurer thanked the Head of State for an opportunity to open the ICRC office in Kazakhstan.

At the end of the meeting, President Tokayev awarded Peter Maurer with the Dostyk II Order for his contribution to the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the ICRC.

