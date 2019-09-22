Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with Li Zhanshu

    22 September 2019, 16:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of Akorda.

    The meeting discussed the results and agreements reached during Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s first state visit to China on September 11-12. The interlocutors also assessed the current state and considered the prospects for the development of comprehensive Kazakh-Chinese strategic partnership.

    Li Zhanshu expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan's President for his high attention and conveyed the best wishes on behalf of Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China.

    Alzhanova Raushan

