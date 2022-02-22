Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds emergency meeting of Security Council

    22 February 2022, 16:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Emergency Meeting of the Security Council chaired by the President of Kazakhstan was held at Akorda residence to address issues related to the further socio-economic development of Kazakhstan in connection with the situation over Ukraine, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard reports from Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov and other heads of agencies.

    President Tokayev noted the need for urgent adoption of an anti-crisis plan in order to rapidly respond to the negative impact of the inevitable deterioration of the international situation as a result of the military-political and sanctions confrontation.

    The Head of State gave some instructions to minimize potential economic and other risks for our country.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Security President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    Geopolitical tension and growing protectionism are changing global economy – Tokayev
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    3 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    4 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    5 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires