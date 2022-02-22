Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds emergency meeting of Security Council

22 February 2022, 16:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Emergency Meeting of the Security Council chaired by the President of Kazakhstan was held at Akorda residence to address issues related to the further socio-economic development of Kazakhstan in connection with the situation over Ukraine, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard reports from Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov and other heads of agencies.

President Tokayev noted the need for urgent adoption of an anti-crisis plan in order to rapidly respond to the negative impact of the inevitable deterioration of the international situation as a result of the military-political and sanctions confrontation.

The Head of State gave some instructions to minimize potential economic and other risks for our country.


