Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held virtual meeting with Professor Francis Fukuyama of Stanford University

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President held a virtual meeting with Francis Fukuyama, a well-known American expert in international relations, Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

They discussed current trends in world development and prospects for the evolution of the geopolitical order in the post-coronavirus period.

They also touched upon the key factors of reformatting the technological structure of the world economy, including in the light of the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the mainstreaming of climate change issues in international relations.

President Tokayev informed Professor Fukuyama about the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan, as well as the country’s key foreign policy priorities, including in the Central Asian region.

At the end of an extensive discussion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Francis Fukuyama to visit Kazakhstan after the improvement of the epidemiological situation. In his turn, the Professor thanked the Head of State for the opportunity to meet and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation on the most pressing issues of international politics.

Francis Fukuyama is a Professor (by courtesy) of Political Science, Mosbacher Director of the Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law, and a Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University. He is also an author of a series of fundamental research papers and numerous articles published in the world's leading publications. He has been featured in the FP Top 100 Global Thinkers several times.