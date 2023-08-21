Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meeting with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh

HANOI. KAZINFORM - During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that today he held productive talks with President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong on the main directions of bilateral cooperation, Kazinform cites Akorda.

As President Tokayev emphasized, our country considers Vietnam as one of the important partners in Southeast Asia. The President of Kazakhstan lauded the outcome of his trip to Hanoi.

Today I had very productive talks with President Vo Van Thuong. We reached very important agreements that will strengthen our relations and cooperation in many areas. We adopted a Joint Communiqué outlining the main areas of our comprehensive cooperation. I also had meetings with Vietnamese businessmen. I firmly intend to support their presence in the Kazakhstan market. We will facilitate their activities in Kazakhstan, as we have a very strong and sincere interest in the long-term presence of Vietnamese businesses in our country. Vietnam is a prosperous country in terms of economic growth,«said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Tokayev expressed his confidence that the recently signed intergovernmental joint action Plan for accelerated trade and economic cooperation development will be one of the essential tools for improving interaction between the two countries in significant areas such as trade, investment, technology, agriculture, transport and tourism.

In turn, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh noted that the visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.

- A number of documents and agreements signed by the two sides are a solid basis for realizing cooperation in the future. We are interested in discussing with you further ways to strengthen and deepen relations between Kazakhstan and Vietnam in political, diplomatic, investment and trade spheres,» Pham Minh Chinh emphasised.