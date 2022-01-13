Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversations with leaders of CSTO member states

    13 January 2022, 18:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State had telephone talks with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed his CSTO colleagues about the withdrawal of the peacekeeping contingent from our country that kicked off today on January 13, and expressed gratitude to them for their support at the time of the terrorist attack on Kazakhstan.

    President Tokayev stressed that the short-term stay of the collective peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan demonstrated CSTO’s relevance and effectiveness as a reputable international organization.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    CSTO President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued