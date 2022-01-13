Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversations with leaders of CSTO member states

13 January 2022, 18:07
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversations with leaders of CSTO member states

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State had telephone talks with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed his CSTO colleagues about the withdrawal of the peacekeeping contingent from our country that kicked off today on January 13, and expressed gratitude to them for their support at the time of the terrorist attack on Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev stressed that the short-term stay of the collective peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan demonstrated CSTO’s relevance and effectiveness as a reputable international organization.


