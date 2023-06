Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The two presidents discussed key issues of the agenda of the upcoming Collective Security Treaty Organization and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summits in Dushanbe, including the situation in Afghanistan. They also agreed to coordinate joint efforts to ensure security and stability in the region.