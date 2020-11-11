Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

    11 November 2020, 22:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the phone call, the heads of state discussed the relevant aspects of Kazakh-Russian cooperation. The presidents also exchanged views on the issues of interaction between Kazakhstan and Russia within the framework of international organizations and integration associations.

    Utmost attention was paid to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated Russia and Vladimir Putin’s mediation role in achieving the agreement on a complete ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    President Tokayev noted that the ceasefire agreement reached with Russia's assistance will ensure the much needed truce in that decades-long conflict.

    In conclusion, the sides reiterated the strategic and allied character of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    3 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    4 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    5 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA