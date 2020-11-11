Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 November 2020, 22:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the phone call, the heads of state discussed the relevant aspects of Kazakh-Russian cooperation. The presidents also exchanged views on the issues of interaction between Kazakhstan and Russia within the framework of international organizations and integration associations.

Utmost attention was paid to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated Russia and Vladimir Putin’s mediation role in achieving the agreement on a complete ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

President Tokayev noted that the ceasefire agreement reached with Russia's assistance will ensure the much needed truce in that decades-long conflict.

In conclusion, the sides reiterated the strategic and allied character of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.


