Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversation with President of Iran

    2 February 2022, 20:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Heads of State discussed current state of bilateral ties and prospects of bilateral cooperation during the telephone conversation initiated by the Iranian side.

    The presidents noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 30 years ago the two nations had achieved remarkable success in various fields of cooperation. At the same time the leaders of Kazakhstan and Iran believe it is necessary to step up efforts in further strengthening of trade and economic contacts and other spheres of cooperation.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to thank Ebrahim Raisi and the Iranian people for empathizing with the Kazakh nation in connection with the Almaty tragedy.

    The Head of State said the situation in the country had stabilized and the measures to implement the new strategy of socioeconomic reforms had been adopted. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the people of Kazakhstan look to the future with confidence.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Iran President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul