    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversation with Israeli President

    20 March 2023, 16:26

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart President Isaac Herzog at the initiative of the Israeli side, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Isaac Herzog extended his congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan on the upcoming holiday of Nauryz and the Holy Month of Ramadan.

    For his part, President Tokayev expressed gratitude to the President of Israel for warm words of congratulations and to the Israeli people wellbeing and prosperity on the eve of the Pesach.

    The presidents discussed prospects of strengthening Kazakhstan-Israel cooperation in trade and economic sphere. They praised the positive dynamics of growth of the bilateral trade turnover as well as the importance of expanding cultural and humanitarian ties between the two nations.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

