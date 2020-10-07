Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 October 2020, 17:23
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to the Russian President on the occasion of his birthday. The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that under Vladimir Putin’s leadership the Russian Federation had achieved tremendous success in socioeconomic development.

The Head of State went on to express gratitude to his Russian counterpart for his great contribution to the strengthening of cooperation and mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and Russia.

During the telephone conversation, the sides stressed the importance of consolidated efforts of the two nations in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The sides also discussed the situation with the military conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh and the events in Kyrgyzstan. The heads of state expressed hope for swift stabilization of the social and political situation in the fraternal country.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Vladimir Putin good health and new success in his activity for the benefit of Russia.


