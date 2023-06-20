Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greets German President in Akorda

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 June 2023, 10:20
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with his German counterpart President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the official greeting ceremony, the state anthems of Kazakhstan and Germany were played by the presidential orchestra. Then, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Frank-Walter Steinmeier proceeded to their top-level meeting in the narrow format.

photo

Earlier it was reported that the German President was expected to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan. Frank-Walter Steinmeier was greeted at the Astana airport by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

The heads of state are expected to negotiate the strengthening of Kazakh-German strategic partnership and sign a number of bilateral documents on the sidelines of the visit.

The German President is set to address the Forum of rectors of Kazakhstani and German universities as well as together with President Tokayev to participate in the work of the Kazakh-German Business Forum.

photo

As part of his state visit to Kazakhstan, Frank-Walter Steinmeier will also pay a visit to Mangistau region to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kazakh-Germany Institute of Engineering.


