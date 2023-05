Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greets Emomali Rahmon at Astana Airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, at the Astana Airport, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

A number of important documents will be signed following the high-level talks tomorrow.