Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gives interview to Deutsche Welle

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 December 2019, 16:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On the eve of his official visit to Germany, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an interview to Deutsche Welle, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev’s Press Secretary Berik Uali revealed that during the interview the Head of State focused on the upcoming negotiations with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state of bilateral relations.

Tokayev stressed that Germany is a key European partner for Kazakhstan, adding that 86% of German trade with the Central Asian region falls at Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President expressed hope that during his visit to Berlin the sides will ink the agreements and memorandums to the tune of nearly $2 billion.

He also revealed that in 2018 trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EU had exceeded $37 billion. Over 80% of German investment into Kazakhstan’s economy falls at non-resource sector, he said. It was emphasized that Germany is the world’s leader in the sphere of engineering, processing and many other spheres and that is why Kazakhstan is so keen to cooperate with it.

During the interview Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also gave an insight into priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to pay an official visit to Germany on December 5-6.

