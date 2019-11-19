Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends heartfelt condolences to UAE President

    19 November 2019, 18:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has mourned the death of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    President Tokayev extended his condolences to UAE President, High Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of the demise of his brother, prominent UAE statesman H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a telegram.

    In his tribute to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Kazakh President stressed that the former dedicated his life to serving the interests of the United Arab Emirates and its people. According to President Tokayev, people of Kazakhstan will also remember Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a law abiding citizen, high-profile politician and historical figure who has greatly contributed to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

    «On my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan I extend my heartfelt condolences to you and the people of the UAE,» the telegram of condolences reads.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

