Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends heartfelt condolences to UAE President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 November 2019, 18:43
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends heartfelt condolences to UAE President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has mourned the death of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

President Tokayev extended his condolences to UAE President, High Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of the demise of his brother, prominent UAE statesman H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a telegram.

In his tribute to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Kazakh President stressed that the former dedicated his life to serving the interests of the United Arab Emirates and its people. According to President Tokayev, people of Kazakhstan will also remember Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a law abiding citizen, high-profile politician and historical figure who has greatly contributed to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

«On my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan I extend my heartfelt condolences to you and the people of the UAE,» the telegram of condolences reads.

President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and the UAE   Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy