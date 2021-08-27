Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses condolences to U.S. President Joe Biden

    27 August 2021, 17:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to U.S. President Joe Biden on multiple casualties among US service members as a result of the terrorist attack at the Kabul International Airport, Kazinform reports.

    «On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, I express our sincere condolences to President Biden and the American people on multiple casualties and injuries among the US service members caused by terrorist attack at the Kabul International Airport,» President Tokayev tweeted.

    «I believe the United States will complete with dignity one of the most difficult evacuation airlifts in history. Kazakhstan remains committed to joining efforts with all major international partners in fighting against terrorism,» the Head of State added.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

