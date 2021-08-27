Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses condolences to U.S. President Joe Biden

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 August 2021, 17:00
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses condolences to U.S. President Joe Biden

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to U.S. President Joe Biden on multiple casualties among US service members as a result of the terrorist attack at the Kabul International Airport, Kazinform reports.

«On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, I express our sincere condolences to President Biden and the American people on multiple casualties and injuries among the US service members caused by terrorist attack at the Kabul International Airport,» President Tokayev tweeted.

«I believe the United States will complete with dignity one of the most difficult evacuation airlifts in history. Kazakhstan remains committed to joining efforts with all major international partners in fighting against terrorism,» the Head of State added.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and USA   Afghanistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy