    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Emomali Rahmon meet in Akorda Palace

    4 May 2023, 11:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in the Akorda Palace, Kazinform reports.

    By tradition, the Guard of Honor was lined up in the hall of solemn ceremonies. The presidential orchestra performed the national anthems of the two countries. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon walked on the carpet to the State Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan, after which the meeting of the two leaders in a closed-door format began.

    Earlier, the Head of State welcomed the Tajik President at the Airport of Astana.

    On May 3, Astana hosted the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum during which the two countries' businessmen signed contracts worth 1 billion 300 million U.S. dollars.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

