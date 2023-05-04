Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Emomali Rahmon meet in Akorda Palace

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 May 2023, 11:19
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Emomali Rahmon meet in Akorda Palace

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in the Akorda Palace, Kazinform reports.

By tradition, the Guard of Honor was lined up in the hall of solemn ceremonies. The presidential orchestra performed the national anthems of the two countries. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon walked on the carpet to the State Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan, after which the meeting of the two leaders in a closed-door format began.

Earlier, the Head of State welcomed the Tajik President at the Airport of Astana.

On May 3, Astana hosted the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum during which the two countries' businessmen signed contracts worth 1 billion 300 million U.S. dollars.

photo

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Politics   Tajikistan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev