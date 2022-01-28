Kassym-Jomart Tokayev elected Chairman of Nur Otan Party

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been elected as Chairman of Nur Otan Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been elected unanimously as Chairman of the Nur Otan Party following its extraordinary 21st Congress,» reads a statement of the press service of Akorda.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s first President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to elect Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as Chairman of the Nur Otan Party.

To note, the extraordinary 21st Congress of the Nur Otan Party bringing together 389 delegates from all the regions of the country, kicked off in an online format.

During the Congress the issues on election of the Party’s Chairman, introducing changes and additions to the Charter, and introducing changes to the membership of the Political Council of the Party will be considered.