    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Donald Trump meet in New York

    25 September 2019, 20:27

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of the United States Donald Trump, the Akorda press service reports.

    The sides debated pressing issues and prospects for Kazakhstan-U.S. enhanced strategic partnership.

    Tokayev stated that he will further strengthen multilateral relations with the U.S. in the political, trade and economic, humanitarian spheres and ensuring regional and global security.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy UN President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and USA
