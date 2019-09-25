Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Donald Trump meet in New York

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 September 2019, 20:27
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Donald Trump meet in New York

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of the United States Donald Trump, the Akorda press service reports.

The sides debated pressing issues and prospects for Kazakhstan-U.S. enhanced strategic partnership.

Tokayev stated that he will further strengthen multilateral relations with the U.S. in the political, trade and economic, humanitarian spheres and ensuring regional and global security.

Foreign policy    UN   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and USA  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023