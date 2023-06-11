Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the forestry workers killed as a result of fire in Semey Ormany Nature Reserve in Abai region. He said also that Monday, June 12, will be declared the Day of National Mourning, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«I specially came here to offer my condolences to you. This is a great tragedy for the entire nation. Be strong in this hard moment. I share your grief of loss. I have tasked the Government to provide you with all possible support, be it financial or any other assistance. If there is any request to the Government and to me personally, you may voice it out. Of course, all of them will be satisfied. Unfortunately, we cannot bring back the dead, but life goes on. But one thing I want to say is that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to responsibility in accordance with the law. This Monday will be declared the Day of National Mourning. We will together mourn and remember the names of the victims. I am asking you to be strong and keep calm. Appropriate measures will be taken in all areas, be it law enforcement agencies or ministries. Now I will hold a meeting, and we will certainly learn a lesson from this situation,» said the President.

The fire broke out in the territory of Batpayev Forestry on the initial area of 3,000 square meters. A helicopter was called in to battle the fire. The preliminary area of the fire has already exceeded 60,000 hectares.

14 foresters died in the fire. 316 people have been evacuated. The government and the regional administration were tasked to provide all required assistance to the families of the victims.

President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev postponed his official visit to Vietnam slated for June 11-13 because of the massive wildfires.

He assigned the Government to use all available technical and human resources to counter the fires in Abai region, to prevent the spread of the disaster and ensure safety of the locals and their property.