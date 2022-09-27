Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Darkhan Satybaldy discuss Turkistan region’s development prospects

    27 September 2022, 14:58

    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Governor of Turkistan region Darkhan Satybaldy discussed the prospects of the region’s development, Akorda press service informs via Telegram.

    Earlier, on September 23, Darkhan Satybaldy reported to the President on the region’s socio-economic development in January-August 2022. According to him, the region’s industrial output in the reporting period has reached 534bln tenge, that is 125bln tenge more compared to the same period in 2021. 26 investment projects worth 12.7bln tenge are underway in the region, which enabled to employ up to 936 people. Agricultural output has reached 477bln tenge, which surpasses the last year indicator by 4%.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

