Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev criticizes the Government work

    1 September 2022 12:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s joint session of the Parliament Chambers Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the Government over and over makes gaps in its work.

    The Head of State believes that from one hand there is a shortage of fuel and lubricants, and sugar on the other hand. It is because the Government acts slowly while taking decisions and is unable to make a bold step.

    The President stressed that people also are dissatisfied with that situation. He reminded that certain personnel decisions will have to be made again if the situation continues.

    As earlier reported, the joint session of both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament kicked off in Nur-Sultan. The Head of State is expected to deliver the State-of-the-Nation Address. The main part of the Address is set to focus on the country’s socioeconomic development.


    Фото: primeminister.kz




    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President, heads of IT companies meet in Astana
    5G to reveal new opportunities for all economic sectors, President Tokayev
    Kazakhstan created best IT development conditions in the region, President
    Kazakhstan to become leading player in sphere of new technologies, Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28