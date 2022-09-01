Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev criticizes the Government work
1 September 2022 12:14

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev criticizes the Government work

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s joint session of the Parliament Chambers Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the Government over and over makes gaps in its work.

The Head of State believes that from one hand there is a shortage of fuel and lubricants, and sugar on the other hand. It is because the Government acts slowly while taking decisions and is unable to make a bold step.

The President stressed that people also are dissatisfied with that situation. He reminded that certain personnel decisions will have to be made again if the situation continues.

As earlier reported, the joint session of both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament kicked off in Nur-Sultan. The Head of State is expected to deliver the State-of-the-Nation Address. The main part of the Address is set to focus on the country’s socioeconomic development.


Фото: primeminister.kz




Related news
Kazakh President, heads of IT companies meet in Astana
5G to reveal new opportunities for all economic sectors, President Tokayev
Kazakhstan created best IT development conditions in the region, President
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
To fully provide rural population with quality medical care is our responsibility – Kazakh President
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
AI projects to be realized in Kazakhstan
Kazakh President, heads of IT companies meet in Astana
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
Kazakh President discusses potential scientific cooperation with Samsung Electronics
News Partner
Popular
1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

News

Archive