Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on his birthday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation, the Akorda press service reports.

The Kazakh President congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday wishing him good health, wellbeing and success as the President of Russia for the for the benefit of the people of Russia.

Putin expressed gratitude for the congratulations noting the high level of Kazakhstan-Russian allied relations built upon deep bonds of friendship and good neighborliness.

The Presidents also debated the schedule of the forthcoming meetings, as well as preparations for the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia slated for November 6-7 this year.