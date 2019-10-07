Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on his birthday

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 October 2019, 18:43
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on his birthday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation, the Akorda press service reports.

The Kazakh President congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday wishing him good health, wellbeing and success as the President of Russia for the for the benefit of the people of Russia.

Putin expressed gratitude for the congratulations noting the high level of Kazakhstan-Russian allied relations built upon deep bonds of friendship and good neighborliness.

The Presidents also debated the schedule of the forthcoming meetings, as well as preparations for the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia slated for November 6-7 this year.

Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat