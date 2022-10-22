Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
22 October 2022, 15:37

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Russia Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, the Akorda press service reports.

In his letter the Head of State said that for the past decades the nations built truly allied relations of strategic partnership based on solid ties of friendship and good neighborliness, common historic and spiritual values. Russia is a reliable trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan, one of the leading investors in the economy of Kazakhstan. Successful implementation of large joint projects in various spheres contribute to expanding interregional dialogue and deepening all-round cooperation. Kazakhstan and Russia closely cooperate in the multilateral platforms, as well as within Eurasian integration associations that meet long-term interest of the country, the letter reads.

Photo: akorda.kz

