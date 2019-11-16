Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Sooronbay Jeenbekov on his birthday

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
16 November 2019, 14:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of Akorda.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov on his birthday and wished him further success in multifaceted activities for the benefit of the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan.

The leaders of the two countries have also discussed the current state and prospects for further deepening strategic partnership in various fields.

In addition, the parties considered the course of preparations for the upcoming state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan and the 5th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council.

President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
