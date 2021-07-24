Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The heads of state with satisfaction noted the progressive character of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. The two-way trade grew by 46% in the past five months of this year. Investment and transport and logistics projects are being implemented and new flights are being launched. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan actively interact at the international and regional platforms.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the results of the recent High-Level International Conference «Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectivity» held in Tashkent. The presidents also discussed in details the situation in Afghanistan.

President Tokayev also stressed that the upcoming official visit of Uzbek President Mirziyoyev to Kazakhstan will become a milestone in further development of cooperation between the two nations.

In conclusion, the Head of State extended his heartfelt congratulations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of his birthday and wished him solid health, well-being and further success.



