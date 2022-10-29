Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Republic Day

29 October 2022, 11:44
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the people of Türkiye on the Republic Day.

«Undoubtedly, this date holds an important place in the history of your country. It embodies the unity and solidarity of the nation, serving as a symbol of freedom and creation. Türkiye, united with these values, has become an authoritative institution whose achievements are recognized by the entire global community. All this became possible thanks to your rich experience in public administration, hard work and unique personal qualities. I am confident that under your wise leadership, the Republic of Türkiye will continue to strengthen its authority at the global arena, and welfare of the Turkish people will only increase,» the telegram reads.

Recaling that the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye were established 30 years before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the two countries’ cooperation is notable for a dynamic development in the spirit of an expanded strategic partnership.

The Head of State wished success to the Turkish President, wellbeing to his family and relatives as well as peace and prosperity to the entire Turkish people.


