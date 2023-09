Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates President of Indonesia on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Joko Widodo on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed our country's commitment to further expanding cooperation with Indonesia, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.