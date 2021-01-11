Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates newly elected President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Sadyr Zhaparov on his victory on the presidential election, noting that the outcomes of the vote are evidence of popular support for the program proposed by him to further strengthening statehood and ensuring sustainable socio-economic development of Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev expressed his firm commitment to the course of further developing of cooperation with fraternal Kyrgyzstan in the spirit of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership, which meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries.

Sadyr Zhaparov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the entire people of Kazakhstan for the continued support of the Kyrgyz Republic in its aspiration for stable and creative development.

The two presidents reaffirmed their readiness to work together on the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda, and expressed mutual interest in strengthening cooperation within the international organizations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Sadyr Zhaparov to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. The Kyrgyz leader accepted the invitation, noting that as Kyrgyzstan President he will pay his first visit to Kazakhstan. He also congratulated President Tokayev on the successful holding of the parliamentary elections.

Kazakhstan President wished Sadyr Zhaparov great success in responsible state activities for the benefit of fraternal Kyrgyzstan.



