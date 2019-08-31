Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kyrgyz President on Independence Day

    31 August 2019, 10:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    In his message, the Head of State noted that over the years of its sovereign development, Kyrgyzstan had passed the way of large-scale transformations and has achieved considerable results in state-building.

    Kazzym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan had always appreciated centuries-long friendship, good-neighborhood and trustful interaction between the two countries.

    «I am confident, that our regular political dialogue will promote all-round strengthening of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations in the spirit of strategic partnership and mutual support,» the telegram reads.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

