Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day

    1 May 2023, 09:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the People’s Unity Day, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The President extended his congratulations on the holiday symbolizing harmony and accord throughout the country.

    «The nationwide unity is invaluable wealth, a strong foundation of our statehood,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

    The President said that Kazakhstan is a home to various ethnic groups and we all belong to a large family, the common Kazakh nation.

    The Head of State said that Kazakhstan will consistently build a harmonious society based on the principles of equity and justice.

    In a conclusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all wellbeing and prosperity.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to develop 2030 military-patriotic education concept
    Kazakh President assigns to expand military goods home production
    Crucial to build up share of modern weapons and equipment, President Tokayev
    Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President
    Popular
    1 TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
    2 Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
    3 May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 May 5. Today's Birthdays
    5 Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region