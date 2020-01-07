Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Orthodox Christmas

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 January 2020, 09:00
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Orthodox Christmas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Orthodox Christmas, the Akorda reports.

«Dear Kazakhstanis!

This holiday throwing back moves the believers to seek again for eternal values of humanism, charity and neighbourly charity.

The interfaith consent is one of the key factors for the successful development of Kazakhstan. We build and develop our country relying on the fundamental principle of unity in diversity and therefore we feel confident about the future.

As the integral part of our society the Orthodox Christians contribute significantly to strengthening our Independence. We will together work hard to raise people’s welfare.

Wish all Orthodox Christians good health and wellbeing!

May peace and unity be always in Kazakhstan!»


