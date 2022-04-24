Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Easter

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 April 2022, 10:55
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Easter

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates the people of Kazakhstan on the Easter holiday, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«Dear compatriots!

I wholeheartedly congratulate the Orthodox citizens of the country on the bright Easter holiday!

For believers, it is an especially joyous day filled with hope and belief, inspiring creation and care for those close and help to the needy.

Harmoniously interwoven into our culture, the Easter traditions bring together people of all ethnicities and beliefs, strengthening family values, mutual understanding, and accord in the society.

Let the Easter holiday fill your homes with love and happiness!

Wish all citizens health, well-being, and success!» reads the congratulatory letter.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Holidays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult